KEDA needs to prioritise effectiveness of projects - Ahmad Zahid

PENDANG: The large allocation channeled by the federal government to the Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) should be followed up with the fruition and effectiveness of the projects implemented.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said since its establishment in 1981, KEDA has received a total of RM2.31 billion in allocations and it is a large amount.

“Even if we see that there is output from the projects being carried out and I hope the new KEDA chairman (Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom) will look into the outcome or success (of the projects).

“I believe that cost effectiveness should be the main agenda, not just how many projects are carried out but the effectiveness of a project,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development said this at a press conference during a Ramadan Charity event of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) at Felda Sungai Tiang here today.

He said for this year, KEDA received RM50.716 million for development covering 11 infrastructure projects, six economic and agricultural projects as well as five human capital and entrepreneur projects.

He said the effectiveness of the projects should be seen from the perspective of how many rural communities were successfully lifted out of the poverty line, especially extreme poverty.

He added that the increase in the number of entrepreneurs especially from micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS) is also seen as one of the effectiveness of the projects implemented.

He said, coordination also needs to be done to monitor the effectiveness or success of projects implemented by other agencies and ministries.

In the meantime, Ahmad Zahid said his ministry will emphasise on the new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes to be offered at KEDA College.

“Of course we also see that TVET courses are adapted according to market demand such as new technology.

“Then KEDA College has offered courses based on electric vehicle technology, AI technology and this is what the market wants now,“ he said.

He also called on tahfiz centres across the country to contact KKWD to hold TVET courses at the education centre which will also be given appropriate assistance.

“We ask them to contact us and we will conduct a study according to the suitability of the tahfiz centres so that we can bring the students to attend TVET courses,“ said Ahmad Zahid who also announced that there are currently 1,999 tahfiz centres registered all over the country.

Also present at the event were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, KEDA chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.