Kelantan APM receives additional 900 food kits for flood victims

PASIR MAS: The Kelantan Civil Defence Force (APM) has received an additional 900 food kits to meet the needs of flood victims in the state, which have increased over the past few days.

Kelantan APM director Colonel (PA) Mohd Adzhar Mujab said the aid was to supplement the existing 3,500 food kits that were previously distributed to several flood-affected areas.

“Since the number of flood evacuees continues to rise, the APM has taken the initiative to request additional food kits from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), and they agreed to provide an extra 900 food kits.

“This serves as a supplementary aid to flood victims in need, apart from assistance received from the Social Welfare Department and other non-governmental organisations,” he told Bernama at the relief centre at Kampung Padang Licin Mosque here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Adzhar said the Kelantan APM had deployed all 970 personnel to assist flood victims in the state.

“The Pasir Mas district is the most affected so far, with a sudden increase in the number of evacuees since yesterday.

“So we will increase our focus in this area to ensure rescue operations can be carried out smoothly without neglecting the possibility of similar disasters in other districts,” he said.

As of 11 am today, Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 2,881 people housed at 10 relief centres. - Bernama