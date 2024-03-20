Kelantan Customs seizes frozen chicken worth RM90,000

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Customs Department seized 400 packages of frozen chicken weighing 6 tonnes estimated to be worth RM90,000 in Machang, on Monday.

In a statement released today, director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long (pix) disclosed that a raid was carried out on a company operating without an import permit for frozen chicken in the district.

The action stemmed from intelligence provided by the eastern zone branch, ultimately leading to the toppling of the syndicate and arrest of a local man.

He said the syndicate utilised illicit landing spots along the Golok River, transporting the chicken via vehicles, and subsequently storing them in undisclosed premises before distribution.

The seizure resulted in a loss of duty amounting to RM36,000 and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, he added.

He encouraged the public to report any smuggling activities via the toll-free customs hotline at 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest customs office in all states, assuring the confidentiality of the identities of informants. -Bernama