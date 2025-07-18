Pakistani man killed by falling tree in Sarawak storm

SIBU: A Pakistani man was killed after being crushed by a falling tree during a severe storm along the main road in Kampung Penat, Oya, about 170 kilometres from here. The victim, identified as Muhammad Ishaq, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer from the Ministry of Health.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said a team from the Mukah Fire and Rescue Station responded to an emergency call at 9.04 pm. “The operations team proceeded to cut and clear the fallen tree before moving the victim to a safe area and handing over the body to the police for further action,“ he said.

In a separate incident at KM12.8, Rumah Inyang, Sungai Ranan, Kanowit, three individuals sustained minor injuries after their four-wheel drive vehicle was crushed by a falling tree. The JBPM spokesman said they received a distress call at 9.03 pm, and a team from the Kanowit Fire and Rescue Station was deployed.

“Upon arrival, they found two victims — a 33-year-old woman and an eight-year-old girl — still trapped in the vehicle. Another victim, a 14-year-old boy, had been rescued by members of the public and sent to Kanowit Hospital before the fire team arrived,“ the spokesman said. Both trapped victims were extricated and taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. - Bernama