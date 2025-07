JOHOR BAHRU: A teenage girl who was reported missing in Johor since last Monday has been found in Kuala Lumpur.

“The missing person was found on July 17 in a safe condition in Kuala Lumpur. She is believed to have left home following a misunderstanding with her mother,“ Iskandar Puteri district police chief M. Kumarasan said in a statement today.

Kumarasan said R. Sue Farieda was reported missing at around 4 pm and was last seen at a restaurant in Gelang Patah. - Bernama