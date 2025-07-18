Trump threatens lawsuit over WSJ Epstein letter story

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal following its report on an alleged 2003 letter he wrote to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The letter, said to be part of a collection for Epstein’s 50th birthday, reportedly contained crude content and a drawing of a naked woman.

Trump dismissed the letter as fake in a post on Truth Social, stating, “The Editor of The Wall Street Journal... was told directly by (White House press secretary) Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE.” He accused the publication of running a “false, malicious, and defamatory story” and announced plans to sue WSJ, NewsCorp, and Rupert Murdoch.

The Journal described the letter as containing typewritten text within an outline of a naked woman, with Trump’s signature appearing below the waist in a manner mimicking pubic hair. The note allegedly concluded with, “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.” Trump denied authorship, telling the Journal, “This is not me. This is a fake thing. I don’t draw pictures of women.”

The controversy adds to ongoing scrutiny over Trump’s past ties to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges. Some Trump supporters have pushed conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death and a supposed “client list,“ but federal authorities have dismissed these claims.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor linked to Epstein’s case, was abruptly fired. Comey, daughter of former FBI director James Comey, had prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate.

Vice President JD Vance criticized WSJ, questioning the letter’s authenticity, while Democratic lawmaker Pat Ryan suggested Trump’s refusal to release Epstein-related files was telling. -AFP