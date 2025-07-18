Seven Afghans detained at KLIA for using fake visas from Uzbekistan

PUTRAJAYA: Seven Afghan nationals were detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for attempting to enter Malaysia using counterfeit visas. The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) confirmed the arrests in two separate incidents last Sunday and Tuesday.

The individuals, comprising five adults and two children aged between 15 and 36, were found with fake visas believed to have originated from Uzbekistan. AKPS acted on intelligence and conducted document inspections, leading to their detention.

“Preliminary investigations revealed they had fled Iran before attempting to enter Malaysia as their final destination,” AKPS stated. The agency denied them entry for violating immigration laws and using fraudulent travel documents.

“This swift action demonstrates AKPS’s commitment to maintaining strict border security and preventing illegal migration,” the statement added. The case highlights ongoing efforts to curb document fraud at Malaysia’s entry points. - Bernama