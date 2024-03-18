Kelantan in dire straits for clean water, needs federal aid to replace ageing pipes

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government admits to facing several constraints that cannot be fully overcome in order to distribute, supply clean water to the people in the state.

Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin (pix) said among the constraints were dependence on underground water sources, insufficient water treatment plants (LRA), water leakage due to ageing pipes and the increase in population.

“We are also facing problems of water quality because most of the land in this state contains high minerals such as magnesium (hard water precipitates will clog pipes) which require high cost and a longer water treatment period.

“Already in dire straits, there is also a drought causing us to ration water distribution according to priority to several areas that are experiencing serious water shortage,” he disclosed.

He said this when asked to comment on the water supply problem in the state after the opening ceremony of the Public Works Department, Kelantan State Electrical Engineering Branch Bill 1/2024 at the Dewan Bunga Teratai in Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

Izani, on behalf of the state government, apologised to all consumers who are affected by the problem and to give the authorities time to resolve the problem in stages.

He informed that the state will overcome the problem by 2028 at the latest after several new water treatment plants (LRA) are completed, along with the hope of securing the cooperation of the federal government to replace old pipes during that time frame.

“The existing old pipes cannot handle the high water pressure to distribute water to users because they are deteriorating and face the risk of leakage,” he said.

Following that, he said the water supply problem in several areas in Bachok is being overcome through a temporary link-up between LRA Chicha and Pasir Tumboh while the LRA Telok is expected to be completed in April.

“We know water is a critical and essential resource, we apologise for not being able to supply water. We just hope the people can be patient and give us time to solve it and during that period, we will work on various remedies including (manual) delivery of water to affected homes,” he said.

Today, Syarikat Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) stated that water supply disruptions in Gunung, Bachok, especially in Taman Putri Saadong and nearby areas are periodic and temporary.

AKSB explained that the water supply was cut off because the supply received from LRA Chicha has dropped due to the intrusion of salt water in Sungai Pengkalan Datu, Pasir Tumbuh, causing the chloride content to exceed the permissible level. -Bernama