Kelantan JBPM records over 1,000 cases of open burning this year

KOTA BHARU: A total of 1,379 cases of open burning involving forests, fields, bushes and waste disposal sites were recorded in Kelantan from January to Monday (May 6).

Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Zainal Madasin said that most of the cases were caused by the hot and dry weather and open burning activities being carried out without monitoring.

He said open burning activities in bush areas recorded the highest number of cases at 1,014, followed by waste disposal sites (128 cases) and forests (104 cases).

“Apart from that, a total of 39 open burning hot spots have been identified involving 12 locations in Pasir Puteh, Bachok (eight), Pasir Mas (six), Kota Bharu (six), Gua Musang (six) and one location in Tumpat,” he told reporters after the department’s Aidilfitri open house today.

Commenting further, Zainal said in addition to carrying out regular patrols, the public is advised against conducting open burning in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, he said that thus far the department is in the midst of putting out open burning cases in two locations, namely Kampung Kual in Bachok and Kampung Kulim in Pasir Puteh.

“The situations at both locations are under control and operations are expected to be concluded soon,” he said.