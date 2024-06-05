Kelantan MACC detains senior officers at govt agency for alleged bribery

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained three individuals, including a general manager at a government agency, on suspicion of involvement in corruption.

According to an MACC source, the senior officers aged 40, 47, and 49 were detained after their statements were recorded at the state MACC office between 7.15pm and 8pm on Sunday (May 5).

It said they were detained to allow MACC to conduct further investigation under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act for soliciting and receiving bribes.

Meanwhile, Kelantan MACC director Rosli Husain confirmed the arrest when contacted.

He said they would be brought to the Kota Bharu Court for a remand order tomorrow morning.