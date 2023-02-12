Kemaman by-election: Voting ends, vote-tallying process begins

CHUKAI: The polling process for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election, which began at 8 am today, concluded at 6 pm when all 49 polling centres were closed.

All ballot boxes from the polling centres, involving 244 streams, will be taken to the vote-tallying centre at Dewan Berlian Utama, Kemaman Municipal Council here before the official results are expected to be announced at 9 tonight.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the voter turnout as of 4 pm stood at 60 per cent of the 141,043 registered voters.

Previously, the 387 policemen and six military personnel who were supposed to vote early on Nov 28, were instructed to fulfil their responsibility through postal ballots to focus on rescue works during the flood season.

Meanwhile, on Nov 28, the early voting process was still carried out at the Kijal Police Station here, involving just three voters, who are spouses of military personnel.

The by-election saw a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar of PAS.

The by-election was held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on Sept 26 to nullify the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in the 15th general election. - Bernama