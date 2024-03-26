King on working visit to Defence Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia is at the Ministry of Defence today for an official working visit.

His Majesty arrived at the ministry at 9.45 am and was greeted on arrival by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and the Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

Also present were Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Defence Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Army Chief General Tan Sri Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Abd Rahman Ayob, Air Force Chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and senior ATM officers.

The visit began with Sultan Ibrahim signing the Visitors’ Book at the VIP Lobby of Wisma Pertahanan, before joining the ministry’s top brass and management for a group photograph.

His Majesty also attended a briefing at the Bunga Raya Meeting Room of the Ministry of Defence and after spending some time with the ATM and MINDEF personnel left home at 11.25 am.