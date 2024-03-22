JOHOR BAHRU: At least 12 local councils in Johor have conducted inspections on KK Mart oulets under their jurisdictions.

This came following a decree from the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who urged the authorities to take firm action regarding the recent viral issue involving the word ‘Allah’ and ensure that it would not recur.

At least 74 KK Mart outlets, including 52 in the Greater Johor Baru area, were raided on Wednesday (March 20), as reported by The Star.

No socks with the world “Allah” printed on them were discovered in any of the outlets that were inspected.

However, Segamat Municipal Council also ordered one KK Mart outlet to be shut down for selling alcohol without a licence, according to the council’s official Facebook page. A total of 196 bottles of alchohol were seized.

Some of the stores were also issued compounds for other violations, including operating without a licence, causing obstruction and not adhering to advertising regulations.

