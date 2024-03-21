Man arrested over social media post mocking ‘Allah’ print socks

PETALING JAYA: A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly insulting Islam in a Facebook post about the sale of the socks with the word “Allah” printed on it.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Shuhaily Zain said the man was arrested in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday and has been remanded until Sunday, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

“The case is still being investigated,” he was quoted as saying.

He urged the public to be prudent and wise in using social media, and to avoid making statements that can cause disharmony or disunity, especially involving the 3Rs (race, religion and royalty).

The case is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony on grounds of religion and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities.

The man has since posted up an apology on his Facebook page.

“I apologise to all Muslims and anyone who feels hurt by my post. I am deeply saddened and regretful for my actions.”

