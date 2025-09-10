A Malaysian part-time wedding server has taken to Reddit to vent about the shocking amount of food wastage at a local kenduri.

Posting under the handle u/SaltyLemon16 in r/Bolehland, the user described their disappointment after working at a recent wedding where guests left behind shocking amounts of untouched food.

“Recently, I took a part time job to become a server at a wedding. (As in, I picked up people’s dirty dishes and restocked the food). It was your typical Malaysian wedding where people came to greet the newly led couple and eat the food. Normal stuff.

“But man, I just disappointed when nearly all the dishes we picked up still had food in them. Like, 50%–40% of the plate still had edible food on them.”

According to OP (Original Poster), desserts such as kuih were among the most wasted items:

“Not only that, we also had kuih as a dessert and it was probably the most wasted food in the entire venue. So much of it was left on the table, half eaten, and we were forced to throw it all away.”

The server explained that he and other staff tried to eat some leftovers, but there was only so much they could do.

“We as servers did eat the leftovers, but of course, we got full quickly and couldn’t do much.”

Frustrated by what they saw, the Redditor reflected on how little people value food these days:

“People nowadays just don’t appreciate food that much. It’s honestly disheartening and disappointing. We should appreciate our food more and not be gluttonous. Lots of people out there are starving while some eat lavishly and throw it all away once their full.”

OP ended his post with a lesson that stuck with him since school:

“I remember these words very clearly from my teacher — ‘Membazir Amalan Syaitan’ (Being wasteful is the devil’s doing). Thank you for hearing my TED talk.”