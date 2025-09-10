Parents split over proposed social media safeguard for youth

PETALING JAYA: Parents are divided over a proposal to tighten age verification on social media, with some hailing it as a safeguard against online dangers while others question its practicality and potential risks.

Muhd Faiz Latiff, 34, believes stronger checks are overdue.

“My son is only in Year Two but already knows how to use apps better than me. Without stricter rules, it is too easy for them to create accounts and end up talking to strangers. At least tougher checks make them think twice.”

For young father Muhammad Zuhairi Aliyas Muhammad Azam, 30, the concern is striking a balance between protection and fairness.

“I grew up online, so I know how easy it is to hide from parents. But now as a father, I see the dangers, scams, predators (and) bullying. I want my child safe, but not punished just for wanting to be online.”

He added that focusing only on verification misses the point.

“Kids would always find shortcuts. Even

with ID or biometric checks, they would

find ways around it. What matters more is

digital education. Parents and schools must teach children how to manage risks, not

just block them.”

Mother of three Izzati Abdul Rahman, 47, said stronger checks are necessary but must be paired with privacy safeguards.

“Parents worry about harmful content, but also about where our children’s personal

data will end up. If the government wants stricter verification, it must guarantee

privacy protection.”

While their views differ, all agreed on one thing: leaving children unsupervised online is not an option.