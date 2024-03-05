KKB polls: Presence of party machinery is proof of Unity Government’s togetherness - Zambry

HULU SELANGOR: The presence of and commitment shown by the Unity Government party machinery campaigning in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election to ensure victory for its candidate is clear proof of the government’s integrity.

Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said it also dismisses certain allegations that relations within the Unity Government are fractured and the parties are not assisting each other in the by-election.

“Tonight it’s proven, they are all gathered from the various parties and we hope this will continue. Our objectives in the coalition are also clear, to ensure victory for the Unity Government candidate and we see the momentum of support getting better,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the Labour Day Unity event in Rasa, Batang Kali which was also attended by DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan on Thursday (May 2) night.

Zambry, also the Minister of Higher Education, is also confident that the Indian community in Kuala Kubu Baharu will not be easily swayed by propaganda spread by certain parties urging them not to come to vote in the by-election.

Meanwhile, Lim, the former Penang Chief Minister, advised voters to make the right choice by choosing a candidate who aligns with the aspirations of the state and Federal governments.

“Do not, in frustration, jeopardise your future, voters. Have faith in our candidate. Although they say she has no experience, don’t worry we have a list of experienced leaders in the party and the Unity Government who are ready to assist,” he said.

The KKB by-election will see the Unity Government’s candidate Pang Sock Tao, who is also the former press secretary to the Minister of Housing and Local Government, being challenged by Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 after a battle with cancer.

Early voting is on May 7 and polling is on May 11.