KKDW allocates RM1.7m to help rural entrepreneurs to master digitalisation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) is targeting 1,200 rural entrepreneurs to switch to digitalisation this year.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun (pix) said that RM1.7 million was allocated to the ministry to provide direct and practical exposure to business digitalisation to rural entrepreneurs.

“The Rural Entrepreneurs Digitalisation programme, under the Desamall initiative, is implemented by the ministry to bridge the digital gap, by helping rural entrepreneurs increase productivity, efficiency and preparedness to conduct business online, in line with the latest technological developments and the current economic situation,” he said in a statement today.

Ramlan said that the Rural Entrepreneurs Digitalisation programme, officially launched in Kota Damansara, Selangor, today, has helped entrepreneurs improve business operations, in addition to expanding business and increasing productivity and business management efficiency.

“This positive development was realised through exposure and training on the latest business digital applications, and assistance related to business digitalisation provided by KKDW and 22 strategic partners.

“It includes financial digitalisation, ‘point-of-sale’ or digital warehouse, payment gateway management, optimal internet access, ‘on demand’ service application and e-commerce platforms,” he said.

Ramlan said that other guidance provided included digital retailing, route to halal, trademarks, content production and affiliate marketing, upgrading business from nano level to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and Consumer Intelligence (CI) technology solutions, in helping entrepreneurs identify the needs of the enterprises.

“A total of nine series have been implemented in 2022 and 2023, with the participation of 2,524 entrepreneurs,” he said.

In the meantime, Ramlan said that to ensure that the logistics management and stock storage of entrepreneurs’ products are streamlined and better managed, Desamall’s administrator, eLokal Sdn Bhd, has taken the initiative to rent a new Desamall warehouse in EmHub, Kota Damansara.

He said that the warehouse, with an area of 4,000 square feet, was for the collection and storage of product stocks of rural entrepreneurs who participate in Desamall. -Bernama