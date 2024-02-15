KL police dispose of case exhibits worth over RM2.8 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today disposed of a total of 42,408 units of case exhibits worth about RM2.898 million, including RM24,106.45 cash.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said that the case items destroyed involved 429 investigation papers between 2010 and 2023 from five districts, namely Dang Wangi, Sentul, Cheras, Brickfields, and Wangsa Maju.

“Among the case exhibits were electronic goods, computers, phones and tablets, bitcoin machines, cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, fireworks, towels and condoms,“ he told reporters after witnessing the disposal at the Alam Damai Police Station here.

Meanwhile, Allaudeen said that they were awaiting a report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to complete the investigation into threats made against lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid.

On Feb 11, police confirmed that they had received three reports from Nik Elin Zurina regarding death threats she had received on social media following her action in filing a petition in court related to Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) 2019. - Bernama