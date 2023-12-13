Klang event to promote Visit Malacca Year

KLANG: As part of its nationwide tour to promote Visit Malacca Year 2024, the state’s Historic City Council yesterday planted 100 trees at the Dragonfly Park in Bandar Bukit Raja here.

The event was officiated by Klang Municipal Council president Datin Paduka Noraini Roslan, who was accompanied by Malacca City mayor Datuk Shadan Othman and officials from the Jasin Municipal Council Landscape Department.

The Malacca officials commenced their journey from the Manjung Municipal Council in Perak and earlier travelled to Kedah, Kelantan and Penang.

Shadan said the nationwide initiative is aimed at distributing promotional material for the Visit Malacca Year 2024 campaign and highlighting the Nusantara Drum Festival 2024.

“Our approach involves the distribution of promotional material and includes targeted outreach efforts to potential visitors.

“By extending invitations nationwide, we want to create excitement among the people to visit Malacca in celebrating unity when we host the festival in January.”

Shadan said the festival is being organised and orchestrated by the council and will reflect the rich heritage and customs of Malacca to make the event an exciting and culturally stimulating experience.

He added that the festival aims to offer an immersive and unforgettable experience to visitors through exciting performances and engaging activities.

Noraini thanked Veritas Design Group, which contributed 100 trees to the programme, and wished the officials a safe journey as they continue to other states.

“This event not only promotes Visit Malacca Year 2024, but also strengthens the bond between local authorities across Malaysia.

“It serves as a testament to our shared commitment to environmental preservation and cultural exchange.”