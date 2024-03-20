Koh Nai Kwong sworn in as senator for second term

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Alor Gajah member of Parliament Datuk Koh Nai Kwong was sworn in as a senator today for a second term.

He took his oath of office before Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal.

Koh was reappointed by the Melaka State Legislative Assembly for a three-year term, effective March 6 this year until March 5, 2027.

In his welcoming speech, Mutang expressed hope that every member of the Senate would contribute not only through debates that are filled with comprehensive studies and current data, but also through productive and critical inputs that are in line with their respective experiences and expertise.

Koh, 63, was appointed senator in 2020. He is also a member of the MCA Central Committee. - Bernama