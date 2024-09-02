KPDN to strengthen cooperation with police to curb diesel smuggling in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will strengthen cooperation with the police to curb smuggling activities involving subsidised diesel in the state of Sarawak.

KPDN minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix) said the cooperation was among topics discussed with the Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata during a meeting here today.

The coooperation was also to ensure a streamlined working system and standard operating procedure (SOP) for enforcement duties among agencies involved.

“We will strengthen the SOP to submit cases so that agencies that breach the law in cases that are related to diesel, can be submitted immediately. The SOP is also to make sure evidence and details involving the case are coordinated to enable KPDN to take further action,” he told reporters after attending and visiting the Rahmah Sales Programme (PJR) at Bandar Baru Samariang here.

Armizan said throughout the Ops Tiris in Sarawak last year, 168 cases were recorded and the total value of seized items was RM6,554,327.

“According to data, about 62 percent from the overall cases recorded was submitted through police,” he said.

Meanwhile, Armizan said throughout 2023, a total of 727 PJR were organised in Sarawak covering 31 parliamentary constituencies and attracted 807,254 visitors. -Bernama