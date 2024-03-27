KPISM urges Johor MB to tackle additional issues in the state

JOHOR BAHRU: The Immigration Services Union Peninsular Malaysia (KPISM) has urged Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix), to address other issues in the state, including providing housing for Johor residents, easing traffic congestion in Johor Bahru city and addressing shortages of subsidised items like diesel oil and local rice.

Its president, Ajeet Singh Gurbax Singh, said other problems include the continuous water supply interruptions in certain areas, drainage issues in rural areas, flood-prone low-lying areas and various other issues affecting the B40 group.

“I believe there are lots of rural areas the Menteri Besar hasn’t visited yet, so he may not fully grasp their challenges. However, traffic congestion at Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) is still a top concern.

“I also request attention to the issue concerning the North-South Expressway (PLUS) from Skudai to Ayer Hitam. It’s always ongested because it has only two lanes, unlike the three or four lanes on the rest of the highway to Kuala Lumpur,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

However, he said KPISM is always open-minded when it comes to feedback from individuals or stakeholders about immigration officers, aiming to provide the best service to customers.

“KPISM extends its heartfelt gratitude to Onn Hafiz, who frequently visits and inspects the country’s main entry points, namely BSI and KSAB,“ he said.

He said Onn Hafiz is a thoughtful Menteri Besar who bravely gives feedback to fix problems at department and ministry levels.

“The creation of the Traffic Congestion Task Force at BSI and KSAB, led by the Johor Menteri Besar himself, is a major effort to keep traffic flowing smoothly at the country’s southern gateway. This helps boost Johor and Malaysia’s economy.

He also mentioned that KPISM and the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) consistently work together to protect the welfare of officers, even amidst the growing challenges encountered as public servants.

“KPISM always supports the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) in managing service schemes and ensuring welfare for civil servants, who play a crucial role in implementing government systems and policies,“ he said. -Bernama