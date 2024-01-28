KPKM aims to transform 150,000 hectares of padi fields into Sekinchan-style cultivation

PASIR PUTEH: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) aims to implement the Sekinchan-style SMART Large-Scale Padi Field (SMART SBB) practice on approximately 150,000 hectares of padi planting area nationwide by 2030.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, stated that the targeted area constitutes one-third of Malaysia’s total estimated 600,000 hectares allocated for padi fields.

“Next month I will discuss this and other related matters with the Premier of Sarawak to turn Sarawak and (Sabah) into the country’s second rice bowl.

“In Kedah, we have the Young Agricultural Development Board (MADA), while in Kelantan there is the Kemubu Agricultural Development Board (KADA). So in Sabah and Sarawak, we will have a similar body to make it Malaysia’s second rice bowl,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the SMART SBB Ala Sekinchan Project in Bendang Tok Ajam, here today.

Mohamad said RM10 million has been allocated for Sabah and Sarawak to open up more land for padi cultivation to achieve Malaysia’s goal of becoming a rice exporter by 2030.

“The introduction of the SMART SBB Ala Sekinchan project in Sabah and Sarawak would enable the states to contribute towards our rice exports.

“We need to produce a minimum of 7 metric tons per hectare, to approve export. Right now we are only getting less than 5 metric tons per hectare,“ he said.

According to him, in Kedah, the yield has increased from 7 metric tons to to 11 metric tons per hectare, while in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, it is only 4 metric tons.

He indicated that achieving a minimum yield of 7 metric tons per hectare would position Malaysia as a rice exporter, leveraging the available land area and the enhanced productivity attributed to modern agricultural practices. - Bernama