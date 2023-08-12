KPKM gathering information on farmers affected by floods

BACHOK: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) is collecting information on farmers whose crops were affected by the recent floods and the losses they incurred.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said this was to facilitate the ministry in deciding the type of aid to be given to the affected farmers.

“Our officers are in every district to gather the information,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohamad said the recent floods had not affected the country’s food supply.

“There is sufficient supply,” he added.–Bernama