KUCHING: The Federal and Sarawak governments, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department (JKM), have successfully integrated their respective welfare assistance platforms via the eBantuanJKM system.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, said the initiative aims to eliminate abuse and enhance the efficiency of welfare aid delivery.

“The system has existed for 15 years, but was only recently implemented in Sarawak. Previously, the Federal and Sarawak governments operated separate systems, which created various challenges.

“If you follow the news, there have indeed been cases where certain parties exploited weaknesses in the system,” she told reporters after officiating the launch of the eBantuanJKM system today.

As of May this year, she said a total of 55,457 recipients in Sarawak had received RM123.78 million in aid under the integrated system.

Earlier, in her speech at the event, Nancy also announced that JKM is currently developing a new platform, the Welfare Assistance Management System 2.0 (SPBK 2.0), which will replace eBantuanJKM by the end of 2026.

“The current system is now facing technological limitations. SPBK 2.0 is being developed as a high-impact solution, aligned with the MyDIGITAL initiative and the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint,” she said.