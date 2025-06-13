KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) today urged the public to refrain from making speculative or defamatory statements regarding the High Court’s acquittal of Muhammed Yusoff Rawther on charges of cannabis trafficking and possession of imitation firearms.

In a statement, the AGC acknowledged that the case involving the former political aide had garnered widespread attention and affirmed that, throughout the proceedings, it acted strictly within the bounds of prosecutorial discretion and due legal process.

The prosecution, it said, was undertaken following a careful and independent review of the available evidence, free from external influence.

“The AGC urges members of the public to avoid making speculative or defamatory remarks concerning the court’s decision, particularly where such comments fall beyond the scope of the court’s stated grounds of judgment.

“The administration of justice must not be compromised by trial-by-media, public insinuation, status or perception,” the statement read.

The AGC acknowledged the High Court’s decision to acquit Yusoff at the close of the prosecution’s case yesterday.

“The AGC respects the High Court’s decision and takes note of the reasons provided. The objective of any prosecution is to ensure that justice is served based on the evidence and applicable legal principles,” the statement read.

The AGC said it will review the judgment and assess all pertinent factors before determining the next course of action.

“The AGC remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will continue to discharge its constitutional duties with integrity, fairness and full respect for the judicial process,” it added.

Yesterday, Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin acquitted 32-year-old Yusoff after ruling that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

The judge found that, based on its witness testimonies, the prosecution had failed to establish that the accused had custody, control, or possession of the two imitation firearms and the drugs in question.