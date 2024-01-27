KPKT targets 50 PBTs to implement new initiatives, strengthen OSC procedures

PUTRAJAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is targeting 50 local authorities (PBT) to implement new initiatives, namely the Industrial Green Lane, Prerequisite and Self-Regulation, this year.

The ministry, in a statement today, said this aims to strengthen efficiency and enhance the processes and procedures of the One Stop Centre (OSC) 3.0 Plus.

“Ten pioneering PBTs have been selected to implement these initiatives, subsequently creating uniformity for all PBTs,” it said.

This matter is among the four agendas and focus emphasised by the Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming during the State Housing and Local Government Exco Meeting (MEXCOPT) 2024 held on Jan 23.

According to KPKT, another agenda is the establishment of 10,000 electric vehicle charging bays (EVCB) by 2025, where Malaysia currently has 1,434 bays nationwide.

To achieve this goal, the minister has requested cooperation from state and local governments to intensify efforts in terms of planning and approval of EVCB development in PBT areas.

“Regarding efforts to transform PBT-managed public toilets to meet the Bersih (clean), Menawan (attractive) and Wangi (fragrant) (BMW) standards, KPKT is considering a proposal to withhold the renewal of operational licences for premises that fail to obtain the grade.

“This initiative is proposed to be implemented by city-level PBTs first, as preparation for the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign,” the statement read.

In addition, KPKT has introduced the MyKiosk MADANI initiative, aimed at revitalising and enhancing the economic status of hawkers and petty traders by providing uniform commercial spaces in authorised, secure and public-focused locations.

A total of RM50 million has been allocated under Budget 2024 for the implementation of MyKiosk 2.0 this year.

KPKT said that strong support and commitment from all state exco members are required to ensure the success of the ministry’s agenda for the benefit and well-being of the people.

MEXCOPT, held annually, is a platform to establish understanding and cooperation between the federal and state governments, covering matters related to housing and PBTs, as well as the implementation and performance of KPKT programmes and projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan.-Bernama