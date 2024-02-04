KPPA: BKKA 2024 for civil servants to be paid on Friday

PUTRAJAYA: The Special Aidilfitri Financial Aid (BKKA) 2024 of RM500 will be paid to eligible civil servants this Friday.

Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz (pix), in a circular dated April 1, said the RM500 aid would be given to civil servants Grade 56 and below, Contract of Service (COS) appointees, daily-rated employees, and MySTEP appointees, who are still in service on April 5.

According to the circular, BKKA of RM250 would also be paid to government retirees, including pensionable and non-pensionable veterans.

Civil servants on full-pay leave, half-pay leave, and unpaid leave, as well as loaned officers, including those assigned to agencies, are also eligible to receive the BKKA.

Also eligible are interim teachers, drivers appointed directly by Grade JUSA B officers and above, as well as Grade Special A officers and above who are eligible but not provided with drivers by their departments, and drivers appointed directly by administrative members, judges and judicial commissioners.

According to the circular, the payment of BKKA for pensioners, including those who retired after reaching optional retirement age or retired due to health reasons, will be handled by the Public Service Department (PSD), while payments for pensionable and non-pensionable veterans to be handled by the Department of Veterans Affairs (JHEV).

“Veterans who are reappointed on a permanent, temporary, or COS basis and are still in service on April 5, are eligible to receive RM500, with RM250 payment by JPA or JHEV and the remaining RM250 paid by the department where the officer is serving,” it said.

However, the BKKA will not be paid to officers in the top management group and equivalent, including officers who are acting, loaned, or temporarily transferred and those specially placed in Grade JUSA or Grade Special positions.

According to the circular, the provision of BKKA is exempted from income tax in accordance with the provisions under subsection 127(3A) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government has agreed to give the BKKA of RM500 to civil servants Grade 56 and below, and RM250 to government retirees, which will be paid on Friday. -Bernama