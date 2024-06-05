Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election early voting tomorrow

HULU SELANGOR: A total of 625 policemen and 238 military personnel, as well as their spouses, will cast their ballots tomorrow as early voters in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election.

The voting process will take place at two early polling centres involving three channels, namely the 4th Infantry Division Regiment and the Royal Malaysian Police Academy Multi-Purpose Hall.

The two polling centres will open at 8 am and close at 5pm.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast fair weather for the morning of the early voting day, with thunderstorms expected in the evening.

The KKB by-election, polling for which is on May 11, features a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin.

The by-election for the state seat was called following the death of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The electoral roll for the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election has 40,226 registered voters.

