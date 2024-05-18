KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified the presence of more than 20 Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) members in Johor currently said Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Malaysian police have started an in-depth investigation into the presence of the JI extremist group following this morning’s attack by one of its members at the Ulu Tiram police station which ended in the death of two policemen while another was injured and the suspect was shot dead.

There is reason to believe the number can increase if there are others who are not accounted for in other areas.

“Everything is under investigations by police,” said Razarudin when contacted by Bernama today.

Apart from the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station, there was another incident that was thwarted by the police yesterday and believed to have a connection to what happened this morning but nothing was revealed.

In the 2.45am incident today, a masked man on a motorcycle arrived at the Ulu Tiram police station and attacked a policeman with a machete, slashing him in the head and later shooting him dead before shooting dead another policemen and injuring another although the assailant was later shot dead.

The dead were identified as Constables Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said.

The policeman who suffered injuries, Lance Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan is currently receiving treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital.

Police later raided the attacker’s house and all five family members aged between 19 and 62 were arrested, including the father who is a known member of JI.

Two students from Higher Learning Institutions were also detained.

The shocking incident also drew the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who wants swift action to taken against those who create chaos in the country, including causing the death of those on duty.

“Matters of peace and security we will not compromise or tolerate, the government will be firm. The lives of the people is priority to us, there will not be progress if there is no peace. Firm action will be taken to stop such acts of violence. I fully back the police to take action,” he said in a report by Bernama.

