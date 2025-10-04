Malaysia offers counselling support for Global Sumud Flotilla participants

KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development stands ready to offer counselling services and social support to Global Sumud Flotilla mission participants upon their return home.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri confirmed these services would also extend to the families of those involved in the humanitarian mission.

She emphasised that all coordination for mission participants outside Malaysia would be conducted jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure safety and proper aid procedures.

Counselling assistance represents a core service provided by the ministry, particularly for individuals experiencing trauma or requiring other forms of support.

International situations necessitate collaboration with Wisma Putra to determine the safest and most effective assistance methods for ministry officers.

Nancy made these statements during a press conference following her attendance at the National Welfare Foundation Volunteerism and Community Care Programme at i-CATS University College.

The Social Welfare Department across all regions has been prepared to deliver appropriate assistance including trauma counselling and social referrals.

The Global Sumud Flotilla mission involved over 500 activists from 44 countries sailing to Gaza in solidarity and to deliver essential supplies.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed 23 detained Malaysian GSF delegates would be transported from Israel to Istanbul via special aircraft.

Nancy also highlighted the success of the Local Social Support Centre which has served as a community support pillar since its 2021 establishment.

The centre benefited 134,395 individuals by September this year addressing stress, depression, anxiety, divorce and financial burdens.

PSSS received recognition as the best project in the 2024 ministry outcome report with 96% methodology compliance and 95% outcome achievement.

The programme today launched the Friends of PSSS initiative enabling students to volunteer as first responders within their communities.

This youth empowerment initiative fosters social change agents by cultivating empathy, compassion and societal responsibility. – Bernama