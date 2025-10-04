PERKESO CEO Mohammed Azman re-elected ISSA president for 2026-2028

KUALA LUMPUR: Social Security Organisation Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed has been re-elected as president of the International Social Security Association.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim described Mohammed Azman’s leadership for the 2026-2028 term as a reflection of international confidence in Malaysia’s expertise and commitment in social security.

“I hope Azman’s leadership as ISSA president will continue to open new avenues for international collaboration, allowing Malaysia to adapt global best practices and emerge as a benchmark nation, thereby bringing greater benefits to Malaysians,“ he said.

Mohammed Azman was re-elected to lead ISSA for the 2026-2028 term during the World Social Security Forum on October 3.

Sim also congratulated PERKESO, the Employees Provident Fund, Kumpulan Wang Persaraan, and the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department for successfully hosting the WSSF and ISSA meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

The gathering in Kuala Lumpur also recognised the city as the global capital of social security.

“These achievements reflect the government’s strong commitment and the international recognition of the MADANI Government’s efforts to develop a comprehensive social security system for the people, particularly workers.

“Between 2015 and 2025, Malaysia recorded a 63% increase in the number of workers protected under social security, alongside an increase in maximum benefit payments for insured persons, from RM2,655 in 2015 to RM5,355 in 2025,“ he said.

Sim noted that Malaysia is also among the countries extending social security protection to housewives through initiatives such as the Skim Lindung Kasih and the EPF i-Suri programme.

He added that in 2024, more than 500,000 housewives were covered under Skim Lindung Kasih.

He said Malaysia had also expanded protection to gig workers through the newly passed Gig Workers Bill in Parliament.

“The MADANI Government will also table amendments to the Employees’ Social Security Act at the upcoming Parliament sitting to introduce 24-hour PERKESO coverage for workers.

“These amendments will ensure workers remain protected outside office hours, in line with the realities of the modern era where work no longer ends at the office door,“ he said.

Sim said these achievements reflect the government’s determination to uphold the dignity of every worker, safeguard sources of income, and position Malaysia as a global leader in social security. – Bernama