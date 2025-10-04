Teen drowns after slipping into irrigation canal in Langgar

ALOR SETAR: A 13-year-old boy drowned after slipping into an irrigation canal while fishing with friends at Kampung Alor Setol, Langgar near here this morning.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said police received a call at 10.04 am from a member of the public reporting that an unconscious teenager had been found near the canal.

The victim, a student from a school in Pokok Sena, had reportedly lost his footing while walking along the canal bank and his friends were unable to save him, she said in a statement today.

A medical assistant from Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital confirmed the victim’s death at the scene and the body was sent for a post-mortem. – Bernama