Labuan firemen’s swift response prevents devastation at Patau-Patau 2 water village

LABUAN: In a commendable display of efficiency and courage, Labuan firemen successfully averted a potential disaster last night, saving over one hundred wooden houses at the water village of Patau-Patau 2.

The 10 pm incident unfolded when a fire broke out in the densely populated water village, posing a serious threat to the traditional wooden structures.

In the fire incident, only one house was destroyed, while two neighbour houses were partly damaged.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Abdul Rahman Ali said the department’s rescue team responded promptly to the emergency call, deploying a team of 37 personnel to the scene within minutes.

“Despite the challenges posed by the proximity of the wooden houses, the firefighters skillfully contained the blaze, using the sea water, water tanker and fire breaker, ensuring minimal damage to nearby structures,” he told Bernama today.

Abdul Rahman said only the 39-year-old house owner, identified as Khairul Mohamed suffered minor arm injuries, while other occupants were safely evacuated from the affected areas.

Labuan MP Datuk Dr Suhaili Abd Rahman, who was at the scene, said the firemen's dedication and professionalism were evident as they worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control, earning praise from the local community.

Authorities are now conducting investigations to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. -Bernama