Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus visits Malaysia for official talks

SEPANG: The Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Dr Muhammad Yunus, arrived in Malaysia today for a three-day official visit.

He was invited by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss key bilateral matters.

The commercial flight carrying Yunus and his delegation landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at 7.47 pm.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail welcomed them at the Bunga Raya Complex of KLIA.

Yunus inspected a guard of honour consisting of 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

The visit reciprocates Anwar’s official trip to Bangladesh in October 2024, according to Wisma Putra.

Tomorrow, Yunus will attend an official welcoming ceremony at Perdana Putra Complex.

He will then hold a bilateral meeting with Anwar to review Malaysia-Bangladesh relations.

Key discussion areas include trade, investment, labour, education, tourism, and defence.

Both leaders will also exchange views on regional and international developments.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed during the visit.

The MoUs cover defence, energy, strategic studies, semiconductor capacity building, and trade promotion.

An Exchange of Notes will also be signed for diplomatic training and higher education.

Anwar will host an official luncheon at Seri Perdana Complex in honour of Yunus and his delegation.

On Wednesday, Yunus will deliver a public lecture at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

He will also be conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Social Business by UKM.

Yunus will engage with members of the Yunus Social Business Centre community during his visit.

In 2024, Malaysia-Bangladesh trade reached RM13.35 billion, marking a 5.1 per cent increase from 2023.

Bangladesh is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in South Asia.

Major Malaysian exports to Bangladesh include petroleum products, palm oil, and chemicals.

Imports from Bangladesh consist of textiles, footwear, and manufactured goods.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.

Diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Bangladesh were established in 1972. - Bernama