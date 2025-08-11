‘SIS’ vehicle plate auction in Selangor starts Aug 15 for charity

SHAH ALAM: The special ‘SIS’ vehicle registration series, honouring Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, will be auctioned from Aug 15 to Aug 19.

The Selangor Royal Office announced the auction via Facebook, linking it to the Sultan’s 80th birthday in December and his Silver Jubilee in 2026.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will manage online bidding through the JPJeBid system, with results released on Aug 20.

Bidders must adhere to JPJ’s terms and minimum prices, with the department overseeing the process without third-party involvement.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit a royal foundation supporting scholarships and emergency aid under the Sultan’s patronage.

Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim, former Bank Negara governor and Selangor Royal Council member, will chair the foundation to ensure transparency.

JPJ reminded successful bidders to assign the registration number to a vehicle within 12 months of receiving the official results letter. - Bernama