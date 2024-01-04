Lady and Grouse brought to find water surge victims in Seri Kembangan

SERDANG: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Selangor deployed two sniffer dogs to help find two missing persons who were feared drowned while fishing in the monsoon drain, at Jalan KP 4/9 Kota Perdana, Seri Kembangan, yesterday afternoon.

Lady, a Labrador Retriever and Grouse, an English Springer Spaniel who were previously involved in the operation of the Batang Kali landslide tragedy, Selangor, the Jeram Mawar water head incident, Kemaman and the incident of the collapsed resort building on Perhentian Island, appear to have been brought in to the location at 11.15 this morning.

Selangor JBPM Operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the search radius on the second day of operation today was expanded to six kilometres from the area where the two victims were reported missing with the rescue team divided into three groups.

“Thirteen personnel from Serdang, Shah Alam and Port Klang Fire and Rescue Stations were involved in the search operation for a 38-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter who are still missing with the help of two tracking dogs,“ he said in a statement today.

In the incident at about 5pm yesterday, an Indonesian couple and their three children aged between four and 10 years old, were reported to be fishing in the monsoon drain in the area before a strong current suddenly swept them away.

The incident caused the five victims to slip and fall before being swept into a nearby river.

However, the husband and his nine-year-old son managed to save themselves, while the couple’s 10-year-old eldest son was found drowned one kilometre from the scene of the incident.

The other two missing victims are his wife, 38, and the couple’s four-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, Bernama’s survey found that the victim’s husband was also seen at the scene to help in the search for his wife and child. -Bernama