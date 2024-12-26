Rising preference for green tourism among M’sians

PETALING JAYA: The increasing preference for green tourism among Malaysian travellers is highly encouraging, particularly in the context of Sabah, which attracted more than 2.1 million such travellers between January and August, said Universiti Malaysia Sabah Institute for Tropical Biology and Conservation director Assoc Prof Dr Fiffy Hanisdah Saikim.

She said the preference for nature-based destinations is driven by the country’s rich biodiversity, accessibility and alignment with modern health and eco-conscious trends.

“These destinations fulfil leisure and relaxation needs, and offer opportunities to reconnect with our diverse natural heritage. The trend underscores the need for sustainable tourism practices to ensure the country’s precious environments remain pristine for future generations.”

Fiffy Hanisdah said by capitalising on its natural and cultural assets, aligning with global travel trends and addressing key challenges, Malaysia could position green tourism as a cornerstone of its inbound travel strategy and drive recovery and resilience in the post-pandemic era.

“To enhance green tourism, conservation efforts should include expanding protected areas, setting limits on tourist numbers to fragile zones and banning single-use plastics,” she said, adding that Malaysia’s potential as a green tourism destination is significant given its exceptional tropical biodiversity and abundant natural resources.

“As one of the world’s megadiverse countries, green tourism has the potential to become a key pillar of Malaysia’s tourism industry, particularly in the post-pandemic recovery phase, as global and domestic travel preferences increasingly shift towards sustainable and meaningful experiences.”

Universiti Teknologi Mara tourism economics expert Prof Dr Mohd Hafiz Hanafiah said due to the weaker ringgit, Malaysians are exploring domestic destinations, including wellness retreats.

“Domestic tourism accounted for over 80% of 2024 tourism receipts, supporting SMEs and fostering community-based tourism in rural areas. The 27.2% increase in tourism expenditure is projected to add RM50 billion to the GDP and benefit cities such as Ipoh and Alor Setar.

“Food tourism, gig economy jobs and eco-tourism are flourishing,” he said, adding that key beneficiaries include mid-priced hotels, domestic airlines and food and beverage hotspots such as Penang.

“Nature-based tourism at Taman Negara and Mulu Caves is also thriving as Malaysians embrace eco-tourism trends.”

Mohd Hafiz called for responsible tourism practices and infrastructure upgrades to address issues such as environmental degradation at iconic destinations such as Pulau Langkawi and Cameron Highlands.

He said trends such as “workations” and dual-purpose campaigns for Visit Malaysia 2026 are shaping the future of domestic tourism.

“Events such as the Sarawak Rainforest World Music Festival could attract global attention while encouraging locals to rediscover their heritage. By balancing sustainability and growth, our tourism sector is well positioned for long-term success.”

Tourism Malaysia is also stepping up efforts to address the challenges of sustainable tourism.

Its director-general Datuk Manoharan Periasamy said the strong inclination towards green tourism complements the government’s sustainable tourism agenda, as outlined in the National Ecotourism Plan 2016–2025 and the National Tourism Policy 2020–2030.

“Such preferences create significant opportunities to bolster our sustainability initiatives, particularly through the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign.”

He said challenges in promoting green tourism persists, particularly due to a lack of awareness among tourists and local stakeholders, which often leads to limited participation in eco-friendly initiatives.

He also said inadequate waste management systems, eco-friendly accommodations and sustainable public transport further hinder the development of sustainable tourism.

To address these challenges, Tourism Malaysia plans to streamline policies by collaborating with relevant authorities and improving coordination among government agencies while promoting sustainability among local communities.