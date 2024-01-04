Lais fish raises the bar, an alternative for cage fish farmers

MARAN: While many cage fish operators are overwhelmed with the devastation of tens of thousands of their fish stock dying and resorting to forced-selling of immature sizes due to the El Nino phenomenon, the new risk is somewhat a different kettle of fish with this enterprising 34-year-old woman.

Madihah Jamal, along with her brother Azmi Jamal, 41, who inherited the ikan patin (catfish) and tilapia farming business from her father last year, is also affected by the impact of hot weather, resulting in them facing losses of thousands of ringgit.

The site of their patin pond in Kampung Sanding, located about 35.7 kilometres from Chenor town, is not spared when several locations along the river dried up to form wide sandbars spanning a football field.

“The sandbar situation in Sungai Pahang is not new to residents around Maran, but this time, it seems to be worse as the hot conditions are so extreme and extensive that it caused the river to become shallow and dry, causing the sandy stretches to become broader and longer.

“It is a terrible loss... even the farm cage suffered damage because the fish tried to scramble out to find cooler respite, affecting the fish netting and iron railing. Usually at the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Syawal, the demand for patin and tilapia doubles, but this time we were unable to meet the demand,“ Madihah told Bernama.

Admitting that the challenging situation left her and her brother jittery for almost a week wallowing in the loss of income, but with Aidilfitri fast approaching, they were determined to find another alternative. Fishing, previously just a hobby, is the natural answer for the siblings.

They clamber to the upper reaches of Sungai Pahang, the part not affected by the formation of sandbars, in search of the shifty lais fish (butter catfish).

Madihah said the river fish, which is increasingly difficult to find, can be easily caught in large quantities during hot weather using small shrimp bait.

“This elusive fish is seasonal; it is not always easily located, and we can only find it once a year, and it is usually abundant during scorching weather like now. So, during the hot and dry season, the water is also clearer, receding, not turbid, and it’s easy to find lais fish.

“Normally, we will fish early in the morning or evening for four hours and catch more than two kilogrammes in addition to hooking udang galah (freshwater prawns). It’s not difficult to catch because the water in the river recedes making it easier to catch fish... just throw the rod, in 10 to 15 minutes you can catch it,“ she said.

Madihah, who holds a diploma in information technology, said all her catch is sold at the Chenor morning market and usually with ready buyers as most orders are already placed by the time she arrives because she will upload videos of her day’s haul on social media.

Selling it at a relatively high price of RM40 per kg, the rarity of this river fish typically means little demand. However, buyers are now attracted to its availability; some are even willing to drive from Kuala Lumpur to buy the fish.

“The demand is very high because the flesh is sweet and has only one bone in the middle (the spine). It tastes delicious, especially when fried or cooked in spicy coconut milk and eaten with hot rice, ulam on the side, and sambal tempoyak, which is very appetising.

“There are also some who make pekasam (fermented fish) or cook asam pedas. The high demand sees some discerning vendors parting with it for more than RM60 per kilo. It will be sold out in less than half an hour,“ said the mother of one.

Besides lais fish, she said udang galah of various sizes and grades, which she also sells, are also in high demand, adding that social media greatly helps youth in rural areas improve their socio-economics.

“...the livestock industry is also not spared the impact of the heat wave, but there are various other ways of sustenance if we look hard enough (to find an alternative).

“Right now, it’s the season for lais fish but not many people will hop to it because to go rod fishing, you have to withstand the heat and it’s quite challenging because of (fasting during) Ramadan, that’s why not many fishermen are game,“ she added. -Bernama