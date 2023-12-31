Landslide: Kg Seberang Jangggut residents join forces to repair damaged water pipe

JELI: The landslide in Kampung Lata Jangggut Seberang here on Friday (Dec 29) not only damaged the road to the settlement but also affected the water catchment from the hills, which is the source of the needs of about 210 residents.

A representative of the residents, 43-year-old Mohd Ayub Zakaria said the landslide caused the water pipe from the water catchment to be disconnected and fall into an area near a river.

“Since the Friday incident, there has been no water supply in this village. As such, today, about 40 residents got together to pull the pipe up and repair it,” he told Bernama here today.

He expects the water supply to be restored once repair works are completed today.

Meanwhile, Sungai Long subdistrict village head Wan Azman Wan Musa said they have distributed additional basic food supplies, including wet food, to 43 household heads in the settlement since the residents could not get out after being cut off by the landslide.

“In Kampung Lata Jangggut Seberang, there are about 210 victims from 43 families. Today, we sent more food supplies, such as rice, as an addition to the food basket that was distributed yesterday,” he said.

Yesterday, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the Jeli Public Works Department (JKR) will build a temporary route next to the collapsed road to ensure the villagers are not cut off.–Bernama