Led-decorated wau lights up Kampung Panchor’s night sky

PENDANG: Some residents in Kampung Panchor, here gather after the Tarawih prayer to play wau, or Malaysia’s traditional kite, creating a lively ambiance in the village.

The sky is illuminated by dozens of wau adorned with LED lights almost every night, attracting crowds of spectators, including residents from neighbouring villages, to watch the cultural heritage display.

According to Muhammad Ammar Mohd Kamal, a 24-year-old resident of Kampung Panchor, the idea to fly wau at night was prompted by the presence of the east wind and the blistering daytime heat.

“We used to play during the day, but due to the current hot weather conditions, we’ve shifted to playing at night after the Tarawih prayer. To my surprise, the turnout of spectators has exceeded my expectations.

“In addition to the villagers, residents from nearby villages also frequently come here, with sometimes hundreds of people joining the crowd,” he said when met by reporters last night.

Muhammad Ammar said the activity, which was initially started by five youngsters from the village, has now expanded to 40 residents of different ages, who gather around 11 pm to fly the wau and spend three to four hours there.

For Muhammad Firdaus Ahmad, 26, the simple and affordable process of making wau is the key reason why many villagers opt to participate in the activity.

He said making a one-metre-high wau only requires split bamboo, a thin layer of plastic, and colourful LED lights, which can be creatively attached to the wau.

“Although making wau is uncomplicated, not everyone knows how to do it, so we’re helping out by making kites for those who want to play,” he said. Meanwhile, Mohamad Mohd Saad, 65, Kampung Panchor Residents’ Community deputy chairman, said that he viewed the wau-playing activity as a good platform to foster stronger bonds among villagers.

He added that engaging youth and teenagers in the traditional game can help prevent them from getting involved in unbeneficial activities such as playing with firecrackers or loitering at night. -Bernama