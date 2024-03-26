Licensing guidelines for periodic inspections of motor vehicles accessible on MOT, JPJ websites from April 15

PUTRAJAYA: The licensing guidelines for periodic inspections of motor vehicles can be accessed on the official websites of the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ), starting April 15.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said the guidelines contain all the service requirements for inspection procedures, inspection equipment, inspection centre operating requirements, service level agreements, and other regulations.

He said the service requirements are divided into seven main components, including a paid-up capital requirement of RM10 million for the company and an annual turnover requirement of RM5 million to ensure business sustainability.

“Licence holders are only allowed to carry out all mandatory inspections under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and are not allowed to offer motor vehicle repair services, modifications, spare parts sales, vehicle sales, or any related transactions to maintain integrity,” he told a press conference here today.

Loke said the location of the inspection centres will be determined by MOT, with each bid having two locations, comprising one urban area and one rural area.

Applicants will be required to develop and operate the centres in both locations simultaneously, he said.

Loke said the tender is only open to registered local companies with licenses from the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and from the local authority or relevant authority.

He said if any foreign companies are interested in offering such services, they must be incorporated in Malaysia or enter into a joint venture with a local company.

According to Loke, after careful evaluation, MOT and JPJ will grant an interim approval to any party deemed qualified and will allocate up to 24 months for preparation and development.

He said any party that fails to complete all preparation processes within that period will have their interim approval revoked and will not be granted a license.

Those who have completed all development processes and are confirmed to start operating by JPJ, will be granted a license to conduct motor vehicle inspection for a maximum period of 10 years, with the possibility of extension for another period to be determined later.

“All licence holders will be required to provide services as stipulated under the license terms and comply with other directives issued by MOT or JPJ throughout the validity period of the licence.

“Any party found to be in breach of these terms will be subject to penalties and may have their licence suspended or revoked,” Loke said, adding that license holders will also be subject to a fee for each licence issued.

He said all the guidelines aim to ensure the integrity, orderly conduct, and quality of inspections to guarantee vehicle and road safety.

According to Loke, a briefing session on licensing requirements and related matters is scheduled for April 23, and anyone interested in attending the session can register by accessing https://bit.ly/pemeriksaankenderaan.

On March 17, the Cabinet decided that motor vehicle periodic inspection services would be open to any qualified service providers as soon as the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) concession ends on Aug 31, 2024. -Bernama