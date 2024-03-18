Literacy and Numeracy Intervention Programme early step to address 3M issues - Fadhlina

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education will introduce the Literacy and Numeracy Intervention Programme for Standard One pupils as an early intervention measure for students who have not mastered the skills of reading, writing and counting (3M).

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the initiative would commence in the 2024/2025 academic session.

She explained that in the first three months, teachers will conduct screening to identify students who are struggling to master 3M.

“After three months, students identified as lacking in 3M skills will be temporarily removed from their current classes and placed under this programme for three months.

“These identified students will participate in this intervention programme from July. Once they reach proficiency within the three-month period, they will return to their original classes,“ she told a press conference here today.

In March 2020, the ministry introduced the Primary School Literacy and Numeracy Programme (PLaN) to comprehensively support the teaching and learning of Standard Two and Three students.

It aims to ensure that these students meet at least the minimum requirements in Bahasa Melayu, English and Mathematics.

In a separate development, Fadhlina said the Primary School Standard Curriculum (KSSR) Alignment Document (2017 revision) Third Edition for Year 1 Science and Mathematics is ready for implementation starting from the academic session 2024/2025.

She said the curriculum alignment involves updating and restructuring the content of the existing subjects of Year 1 Science and Mathematics.

“This document is provided as an option for teachers in implementing the primary school curriculum and can be used together with the Year One Science and Mathematics Guide Module,“ she added, noting that the curriculum alignment for Bahasa Melayu and English subjects would be available soon.

Regarding the Classroom-based Assessment (PBD), Fadhlina said that starting from the 2024/2025 academic session, parents will be able to access the reports online through the Integrated Assessment Management System.

“In addition, the Academic Session Final Test (UASA) performance level reporting for all subjects will be converted into a percentage and grade structure,“ she said.

She added that all primary school science and mathematics teachers will be trained in workshops and training for all initiatives starting tomorrow.

Fadhlina emphasised that all these efforts are forward-looking approaches to prepare for the implementation of the 2027 school curriculum, which focuses on literacy, numeracy and the development of students’ personalities.