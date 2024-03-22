Loke: Government extends subsidy period for Hari Raya flight tickets to East Malaysia by another day

PUTRAJAYA: The government has decided to extend the subsidised airfares from the peninsula to East Malaysia for Aidilfitri by an additional day, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix).

Previously, the subsidised airfares were only applicable to flights from April 7 to 9. Now, the RM599 maximum fare for one-way economy class flights RM599 airfares can be enjoyed by passengers for flights from April 6 to 9.

He said flight tickets for travel from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan on those four days will cost more than RM599 for the basic ticket as any cost above the maximum price will be borne by the government.

“We understand that people will take advantage of the weekend to return to their respective villages so we are adding another day which is April 6 (Saturday) for this maximum price initiative.

“This is expected to have additional financial implications of up to RM1.8 million for the government,“ he told a press conference here today.

The tickets can be purchased from 5 pm today.

Last Dec 15, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) launched the subsidy initiative in conjunction with the festive season for flights between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

Under the initiative, the MADANI Government will bear the cost of a one-way flight ticket that exceeds RM599 for the Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Kaamatan Festival, Hari Gawai and Christmas.

Loke said the Ministry of Transport (MOT), through the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM), has also facilitated a total of 342 additional domestic flights across the country for travel between April 3 to 18.

“This strategy has shown a positive effect, whereby more flight tickets, especially for routes from Kuala Lumpur to major destinations in Sabah and Sarawak, are sold at cheaper prices,“ he said.

In addition to flights, Loke said Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will also provide six additional electric train services (ETS) from April 4 to 15 for several routes.

It involves services for two routes, namely KL Sentral - Padang Besar - KL Sentral; KL Sentral - Butterworth - KL Sentral and KL Sentral - Ipoh - KL Sentral.

The ETS additional train offers 1,260 tickets daily, bringing the total number of additional tickets to 15,120 including express trains, while the total number of ETS tickets to be offered, including normal and additional trains for the Aidilfitri festival season, is 135,000 tickets.

He said KTMB will also provide two trips of the special Ekspres Lambaian Aidilfitri (ELA) trains that will operate from KL Sentral Station to Tumpat Station, Kelantan and vice versa with 952 tickets offered.

The ELA Special Train will stop at 17 stations namely KL Sentral Station, Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang, Seremban, Pulau Sebang, Gemas, Bahau, Mentakab, Jerantut, Kuala Lipis, Gua Musang, Dabong, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas, Wakaf Bharu and Tumpat.

“Additional tickets for ETS and ELA special services will go on sale starting 5 pm today through the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application and also at ticket kiosks available at all KTMB main stations,“ he said. -Bernama