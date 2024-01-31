Lorry driver charged with unlawful possession of diesel

MELAKA: A lorry driver pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to a charge of possessing a controlled article, in the form of 3,025 litres of diesel, without a permit and licence.

Jason Ng Kai Chong, 24, made the plea before Judge Dharmafikri Abu Adam.

He is charged with dealing the scheduled article by wholesale or retail without a licence at a petrol station in Bachang, Melaka, at 11 am on Nov 5 last year.

The charge, under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) and punishable under Section 22 (1) of the same law, provides a fine of up to RM1 million or imprisonment for not more than three years or both, upon conviction.

Ng was allowed bail of RM8,000 and the court set March 20 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Muhammad Ashraf Ashruddin Ahmad Nazri while the accused was unrepresented.–Bernama