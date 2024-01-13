LPS: Only for economy express bus service with buses not exceeding 10 years old - APAD

PUTRAJAYA: The application for the Temporary Change of Licence (LPS) for festive occasions application which is open from Jan 5 to Feb 5, 2024, is limited to economy express bus services and for buses that do not exceed 10 years.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), in a statement today, said the application is also subject to several conditions, namely for the bus to be equipped with the Global Positioning System (GPS) and comply with the stipulated express bus policies and specifications.

“Tour buses that exceed the age limit and have received the approval of the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM) Special VR1 Report (Code 9009) are also allowed to apply for LPS,“ it said.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported to have said that APAD would open applications for LPS for the festive occasion for the period from Feb 7 to 18 to accommodate the high demand for buses in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

The agency said interested bus operators are required to submit the applications and comply with all the stipulated conditions at any of the APAD regional offices and counters in Peninsular Malaysia. - Bernama