LRT disruption: Prasarana to seek compensation of RM38 mln - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad will take legal action against the developer and site owner of a hotel project allegedly responsible for disruptions to the Light Rail Transit (LRT) operations between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations here, including seeking compensation of RM38 million.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the amount includes the cost of structural repairs and operational costs of contingency plans, such as providing shuttle buses.

He said the decision to initiate legal action only after completing all repair processes was to ensure that service disruptions could be resolved as soon as possible.

“This is the instruction that the ministry received. If we take other actions, such as seeking compensation before repairs, disruptions will continue longer, causing inconvenience to users. We must remember that these stations have been closed for over a year (since Feb 27, 2023).

“The repair works that began in March last year were successfully completed in December, followed by several safety tests and compliance checks before we fully resume operations today,” he told a press conference after overseeing the reopening of the Bandaraya LRT Station here.

When asked whether the hotel project would continue or be halted, Loke said the decision is under the purview of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“If it were to continue, we hope stricter conditions will be imposed to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

“It is also crucial for local authorities to involve Prasarana and APAD (Land Public Transport Agency) in the approval process for projects and constructions, especially within a 250-metre radius of public transport stations,” he said.

Regarding calls from the Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) for the government to intervene in wages issues faced by p-hailing riders, Loke said the ministry would look into the matter.

“We will also hold discussions with other relevant ministries and, at the same time, request Grab to provide explanations,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that MTUC secretary-general Kamarul Baharin Mansor, together with more than 50 food delivery riders, submitted a memorandum regarding the issue to the Transport Ministry deputy secretary-general (management) Dr Nor Fuad Abdul Hamid in Putrajaya.

According to Kamarul, the reduction in basic wage rates over the past month has affected the daily income of riders, especially in dealing with the rising cost of living. -Bernama