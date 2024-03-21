Luggage filled with over RM500,000 found in Damansara shopping mall

SUBANG JAYA: A pink and white luggage bag containing cash amounting to over RM500,000 was found by a security guard at the car park of a shopping mall in Damansara near here yesterday (March 20) morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the police received a report from the security guard, in his 30s, on the discovery of the suitcase at 8 am.

He said police inspection revealed that the bag contained RM10, RM50 and RM100 banknotes totalling over RM500,000.

“We believe the money is real, but we will check with Bank Negara Malaysia. There were no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras pointing at the area the bag was left,” he said at a press conference here today.

Following that, the police are opening a police inquiry paper on the discovery of the money.

He said that individuals who may have lost such a substantial sum of money should come forward to the Petaling Jaya police station or contact 03-79662222, providing evidence to substantiate their ownership of the money.

“If no one claims this money, we will hand it over to the court for further action,“ he said.