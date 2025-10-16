Malay studies chairs abroad must serve as academic ambassadors

PUTRAJAYA: The Higher Education Ministry wants holders of its Malay Studies chair positions at foreign universities to function effectively as Malaysia’s academic ambassadors. Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the ministry is reviewing terms of reference to ensure these chairs actively promote Malay language and cultural studies. He emphasised that chairholders should conduct Malaysian studies and teach Malay language and culture to interested students. The ministry has instructed a comprehensive review of all overseas Malay Studies Chairs to ensure they continue meeting national objectives. Zambry stated that their role should extend beyond academic work to include ambassadorial functions introducing Malaysia through language and culture. Current active overseas academic chairs include the Sultan Ibrahim Chair at Beijing Foreign Studies University and the Tun Abdul Razak Chair at Ohio University. The Chair of Malay Studies at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand also remains operational. Zambry highlighted that elevating Malay language must extend beyond ministry level to global promotion through these chairs. Chairholders serve as bridges between Malaysia and international communities by teaching Malay and promoting national culture. Each chairholder must conduct Malay language classes and introduce Malaysian studies programmes at their universities. These efforts enhance international understanding of Malaysia’s cultural and linguistic heritage. At the 2025 Malay Language Academic Awards ceremony, Zambry presented several prestigious awards. The Malay Language Academic Excellence Award, Malay Language Academic Rising Star Award, and Malay Language Technical Sector Award were distributed. Each award carried cash prizes of RM30,000, RM5,000, certificates and trophies respectively. Associate Professor Dr Norliza Jamaluddin from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris won the Malay Language Academic Excellence Award. She described this as the highest recognition from the ministry in her over twenty years as an educator. The award reflects the ministry’s commitment to elevate Malay as both communication medium and knowledge language. Malay Language Technical Sector Award winner Nor Mahani Md Rasidi said her recognition proved efforts to use Malay in engineering classes succeeded. The Politeknik Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin lecturer expressed honour in strengthening Malay through engineering term translations. – Bernama